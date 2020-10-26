El Paso County urging school districts to suspend athletics due to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to soar in El Paso, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego is urging independent school districts in El Paso County to suspend athletics for at least two weeks.

“We feel comfortable that we can recommend and encourage that they need to look at that [suspending athletics] themselves and determine if they feel that by doing that we lessen the mobility,” said Judge Samaniego. “There is a lot of mobility when it comes to sports, spectators, and so forth.”

Over the course of the first four weeks of the high school football season, 22 games have been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 and spectators are not permitted at games.

“We have a great relationship with the superintendents at each one of the independent school districts. We are high recommending [suspending athletics] and encouraging that they look at that for at least two weeks to make sure. If things get worse, we don’t want the possibility of not allowing sports because our numbers get to such a point.”

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego is, "highly recommending" independent school districts suspend athletics for at least two weeks.



Judge Samaniego also saying college sports is, "totally different." So, it would appear UTEP can carry on.#txhsfb #txhsvb #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/M81XsX9TLm — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) October 25, 2020

The decision to suspend athletics does not come for the county. Each independent school district will make their own call on whether to allow high school athletics to continue, or, follow the county’s recommendation and suspend competition for two weeks.

This is a developing story. Tune in to KTSM 9 News at 10 p.m. and ktsm.com for the very latest.