EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After the program’s first-ever trip to the Class 5A Elite 8, the Chapin boys basketball team was honored by the City of El Paso on Tuesday.

The Huskies met with El Paso mayor Oscar Leeser and City Council to receive their honors as the best team in Chapin history.

The City of El Paso congratulates the Chapin High School Basketball Team for making it to the Region 1-5A basketball tournament for the third straight season in 2023.



The team is the first in the school's history to make the Elite 8 and make the state tournament for three years. pic.twitter.com/wui2X2S53A — City of El Paso (@ElPasoTXGov) March 28, 2023

Chapin was the first boys basketball team since 2017 to advance to the Elite 8. The best season in program history came after the Huskies made the Sweet 16 in 2021 and 2022 as well.