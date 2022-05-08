EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At the UIL state track meet later this week, 12 athletes from the Borderland will look to bring home gold.

Two of them will compete in the Class 6A 800 meters. It’s something that Americas senior Jared Laverty and Pebble Hills junior Omer Ibrahim have done a lot. Years of competing have led to quite the friendship too and they hope to run to success one final time in Austin.

It’s a 1-2 step that would have Ciara asking for a royalties check.

“I think it’s crazy that at regionals we went 1-2 and they’re both from Socorro ISD schools,” said Laverty.

Laverty and Ibrahim have been battling for years in the 800 meters.

Great race by Omer and advancing to state by placing 🥈 and a PR.#Rise. pic.twitter.com/4lETJQpJ51 — Coach Ibrahim (@PHCrossCountry1) April 30, 2022

If Jared is there, I chase down Jared. I stick next to him and just hold it right there and then we just keep pushing each other,” said Ibrahim.

Their competition as young kids are now much bigger. Laverty and Ibrahim qualified for state in the 800 meters last week, finishing first and second at regionals, just like they did at Areas, Districts and pretty much all year long.

The duo have similar stories; both of their dads ran track at UTEP and were very successful, so it’s in their blood. Years of running has turned into a friendship off the track, despite the competition on it.

“I trust him with my life. We’ve grown up with each other so we know each other very well,” said Ibrahim.

Five student-athletes from Americas signing to play at the next level today.



Aaron Saenz, Lamar University (Track)



Carmelo Corral, Adams State (Track)



Jared Laverty, UIW (Track)



Jordan Hernandez, Cochise College (Basketball)



Imahni Brown, Frank Phillips College (Volleyball) pic.twitter.com/d7ZqYKFTLJ — Sam Guzman (@samguzmanTV) May 6, 2022

The 6A Region I champion in the 800m, Laverty signed to run in college at Incarnate Word last week. He heads into the final race of his high school career with the fastest time in the state this season and high hopes for gold in Austin.

“It’s the hardest race out there but it’s definitely the most fun to me. Sometimes there’s strategy, sometimes you have to run smart, but other than that you just go out and run,” said Laverty. Hopefully for state we can clutch in and go 1-2. That would be amazing.”

Ibrahim plans to be right on his heels, just like he always is.

“It’s awesome to know we get a good final race with each other,” said Ibrahim.

The duo will put their 1-2 step to the biggest test one final time on Saturday night in Austin. They’re two of 12 Borderland athletes competing at UIL State. All competitors are listed below.

CLASS 2A

David Cruz, Fort Hancock – 3200 meters

CLASS 3A

Angel Torres, Tornillo – 1600 meters, 3200 meters

CLASS 4A

Angel “Speedy” Munoz, Riverside – Triple Jump, Long Jump, 300 meter hurdles

Christopher Moreno, San Elizario – 800 meters, 1600 meters, 3200 meters

CLASS 5A

Andrew Duarte, Andress – Discus

Charlie Bass, Andress – 200 meters

Ricardo Leyva, Horizon – High Jump

Josh Torres, Canutillo – Wheel Chair 100 meters

CLASS 6A

Jared Laverty, Americas – 800 meters

Luis Pastor, Coronado – 1600 meters, 3200 meters

Logan Villalva, Eastlake – Discus

Omer Ibrahim, Pebble Hills – 800 meters