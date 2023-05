EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The offers for El Dorado High School football star Ryan Estrada keeping on coming.

On Thursday, the soon-to-be sophomore received a local offer from UTEP.

This is Estrada’s fifth Division I offer. So far, Estrada holds offers from UTSA, SMU, Baylor, Texas Tech, and UTEP.

As a freshman in 2022, Estrada rushed for 1,326 yards and 13 touchdowns; caught 23 passes for 280 yards four touchdowns; and even threw a touchdown pass.