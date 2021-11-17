El Dorado’s Daniele Tovar signs NLI to play soccer at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Another El Paso preps standout is going Division I. El Dorado’s Daniele Tovar signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play college soccer at UTEP.

From youth soccer to high school, this young lady has shined on and off the field. To see her take this next step towards her new journey fills me with excitement. I know Dani will be an outstanding addition to the UTEP women’s soccer team! #PicksUp @EDAztecs_HS @Coach1Martinez pic.twitter.com/WvpgEgUlo9 — El Dorado Girls Soccer (@ELDO_GSoccer) November 18, 2021

“I’m playing for my city — the city that has given me so much. I’ve been here for 17 years, and I’m just excited I get to play for UTEP,” said Tovar. “It makes me feel good because, as a little kid, it was always about getting to college. Getting to play the sport I love while going to college is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Tovar, a four-year letterman, is a two-year varsity captain. The next-level Aztec was named the 2021 Offensive MVP for District 2-5A, All-City Second Team, and Second Team All-District two years in-a-row. This past January, Tovar was named the Texas Max Preps Player of the week.