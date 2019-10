EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – El Dorado battled back in set one to defeat Eastwood 25-23 and never looked back in a 3-1 win over the Troopers on Tuesday night.

The victory clinched the Aztecs the District 2-5A championship outright. They now turn their attention to the playoffs, as does Eastwood.

Postseason play begins next week.