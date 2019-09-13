El Dorado retires M.J. McFarland’s jersey number

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – M.J. McFarland is still considered one of the best high school football players to ever come out of El Paso. McFarland returned to his hometown on Thursday night where El Dorado retired his football jersey number.

McFarland, a 2011 graduate of El Dorado High School, was a two-time All-State selection for the Aztecs. He is El Dorado’s all-time leader in receptions (185), receiving yards (2,601), touchdowns (44) and total points (264).

The big tight end went on to play his college football at the University of Texas and played three seasons in the NFL. His message to local athletes in El Paso is to keep it simple.

“Just continue to fight and control what you can control. That’s all you can do in life and have a great attitude,” said McFarland. “Have great effort, work hard and everything will work out for itself.”

While playing at El Dorado, McFarland always dreamed about having his number retired. That dream came to fruition in his return to El Paso on Thursday.

“El Dorado, the Aztec football family made this very special for me and I’m just thankful,” said McFarland.

McFarland, who currently resides in Austin, delivered a message to the El Dorado football team before their game against Andress, one of the top teams in the city. The Aztecs fought, but lost 34-30.