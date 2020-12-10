El Dorado playoff game canceled due to COVID-19, Amarillo High advances

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As we inch closer and closer to the start of the high school football playoffs in Texas, we have learned of another cancellation involving an El Paso program. Socorro Independent School District (SISD) confirming to KTSM that Friday’s Amarillo High-El Dorado playoff game, scheduled to be played in El Paso at the SISD Student Activities Complex (SAC), has been canceled.

Per SISD, the cancellation is COVID-19 related and Amarillo High will advance to the Area Round via El Dorado forfeit.

This is the second high school football playoff game to be canceled in El Paso. Friday’s Canutillo-Andress Bi-District matchup was called off on Wednesday, due to COVID-19 exposure within the Andress football program. Canutillo advances to the Area Round via Andress forfeit.

As it stands, 10 playoff games remain on the schedule this weekend.

Bi-District Playoff Pairings

Class 6A

•Abilene vs. Eastwood — Saturday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. (Fort Stockton, Texas)

•San Angelo Central vs. Eastlake — Friday, Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. (SISD SAC)

•Montwood vs. Midland Lee — Friday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. (Midland, Texas)

•Franklin vs. Permian — Friday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. (Odessa, Texas)

Class 5A, Division I

•Lubbock Monterey vs. Del Valle — Friday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. (Conquest Stadium)

•Amarillo High vs. El Dorado — CANCELED (Amarillo High advances to Area Round)

•Chapin vs. Amarillo Tascosa — Friday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. (Amarillo, Texas)

•Bel Air vs. Lubbock Coronado — Friday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. (Lubbock, Texas)

Class 5A, Division II

•Austin vs. Parkland — Friday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. (Matador Stadium)

•Canutillo vs. Andress — CANCELED (Canutillo advances to Area Round)

•Horizon vs. Irvin — Friday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. (Irvin Memorial Stadium)

•Ysleta vs. Burges — Friday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. (Mustang Stadium)