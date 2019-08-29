El Dorado looking to get back to winning ways in 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Dorado Aztecs are traditionally one of the top teams in they city. So, 1-9 in 2018 was uncharacteristic for this program in year one under head coach David Telas. The Aztecs are looking to return to their winning form in 2019.

El Dorado returns seven starters on offense and should be a much improved unit with senior Christopher Bustillos at quarterback. He believes the biggest difference from last season to this season is the team’s unity.

“The coaches are family to everyone. All the players are too,” said Bustillos. “We’ve all come together as a family.”

“We had a chance to go through an offseason together, we had a summer together, we played some 7on7 together and that has made it much more comfortable coming into this season,” said Telas.

The Aztecs will open the season Friday against Pebble Hills.

High school football begins tomorrow night in El Paso. The final stop in our #txhsfb preview tour is at El Dorado where the Aztecs are looking to get back to their winning ways. STORY at 6/10 p.m. on #KTSM9Sports. #9OT pic.twitter.com/s145fCa3l8 — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 28, 2019

El Dorado Aztecs​

Head Coach: David Telas​

2018 Record: 1-9 (1-4)​

Returning Starters O/D: 7/3 ​

Impact Players: Sr. QB Christopher Bustillos, Sr. WR Kris Martin, Sr. OL Ernie Hinojosa, Sr. DL Jahir Hernandez, Sr. LB Anthony Rivera, Sr. DB Duane Nelson​

2019 Outlook: El Dorado is looking to rebound from a disappointing season in Telas’ first year as head coach. The Aztecs return seven starters on offense, including Bustillos at quarterback who will look to Martin early and often this season. Hernandez, Rivera, and Nelson will lead an inexperienced defense.