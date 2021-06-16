El Dorado introduces Frank Martinez as new head football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s a new era of El Dorado football. The Aztecs formally introducing Frank Martinez as the fourth head coach in the program’s history on Wednesday.

Martinez replaces David Telas, who resigned last month, coming over from Franklin where he has spent the past five years as the Cougars’ defensive coordinator under head coach Daren Walker. He was an assistant coach at Chapin, his alma mater, for four years before moving to Franklin and has extensive experience coaching both sides of the football.

After being up for a couple different head coaching positions over the years, Martinez finally gets his opportunity to be a head coach.

“I’m a man of faith and I believe everything happens for a reason. Those things built me to be here right now,” said Martinez. “I had a great cast at Franklin High School — our coaches, our players, our administration — and everyone was great. They were all a big part in preparing me to come lead this community.”

Martinez, 34, takes over a proud El Dorado program that has fallen on tough times. The Aztecs have won just three games over the course of the past three seasons. Their new head coach believes they have the makings to compete for a District 2-5A championship in year one.

“We are going to play fast,” said Martinez. “I’m not just talking about the speed with our kids running around, it’s a mindset. If we can have kids who understand what their responsibilities are and they can play fast, then we are going to have success here.”