EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eastwood senior-to-be quarterback Evan Minjarez is seeing his recruiting stock rise as his junior season comes to an end.

The Class of 2024 prospect received his first Division I offer from FCS squad Austin Peay on Monday night, the Troopers’ signal caller announced on social media.

The Governors are an FCS school that competes in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Under current coach Scotty Walden, they’ve gone 17-11 the last three seasons.

Minjarez had a breakout junior campaign in the fall of 2022, leading the Troopers to within a few plays of a second straight trip to the Class 6A Division II Regional Semifinals.

In 12 games, Minjarez completed 56% of his passes (158-280) for 2,749 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. A true dual-threat for Eastwood, Minjarez also rushed for 1,075 yards and 13 touchdowns, both of which led the Troopers.

His recruitment should continue to pick up, too. Minjarez is on the radar of a couple of FBS programs, including New Mexico State and Miami (Ohio).