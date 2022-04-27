EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eastwood middle-distance runner Lauren Walls-Portillo officially signed a letter of intent with UT-Arlington on Wednesday afternoon.

Walls-Portillo had offers from other schools, including the Texas Longhorns, but chose the Mavericks because they felt the most like home.

A star in both the 800 and 1600 meters, she will compete at her future home track this weekend in Arlington at the Class 6A UIL Regional Track Meet.

Joining Walls-Portillo in signing at Eastwood on Wednesday were fellow track athletes Aries Mendez (St. Olaf College), Isaac Mendoza (Wingate University) and Adalia Olmos (Pacific Lutheran University).

Eastwood boys basketball player Alexander Flores signed with Missouri Baptist University.