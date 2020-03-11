Eastwood soccer upsets rival Bel Air on the pitch

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Eastwood boys soccer team upset rival Bel Air 3-2 on Tuesday night on the road.

The Troopers scored two first half goals and led 2-1 at halftime, before holding on in the second half.

The defending state champion Highlanders weren’t able to keep the Troopers off the board en route to the defeat, which snapped a 5-game Bel Air winning streak.

Eastwood will wrap up the season Friday against El Dorado, while Bel Air hosts Riverside for its regular season final on Friday evening.

