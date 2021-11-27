Eastwood, Riverside see football seasons end with Regional Semifinal losses

MIDLAND, Texas (KTSM) — It was not the ending El Paso had hoped for their three schools left standing in the Texas high school football playoffs, but was an impressive run nonetheless by Eastwood (6A, DII), Canutillo (5A, DII) and Riverside (4A, DI). All three schools seeing their seasons end in the Regional Semifinals.

The Eagles lost to Wichita Falls Rider on Friday night in Midland, the Troopers were eliminated by Prosper on Saturday in Lubbock, and the Rangers came up short against Springtown on Saturday in Midland. It was the first time since 2004 that El Paso was represented by three schools in the Round of 16, three rounds deep into the playoffs.

KTSM 9 Sports was on the road for all the playoff action; Andy Morgan and Colin Deaver highlight the action.

CLASS 6A D-II REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

•Prosper (9-4) def. Eastwood (8-5), 53-6 — Troopers eliminated from playoffs

CLASS 5A D-II REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

•Wichita Falls Rider (12-2) def. Canutillo (11-1), 28-7 — Eagles eliminated from playoffs

CLASS 4A D-I REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

•Springtown (10-3) def. Riverside (11-2), 40-14 — Rangers eliminated from playoffs