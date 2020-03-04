Eastwood punches ticket to Sweet 16 with win over Andress

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Survive and advance. That has been the mantra of the Eastwood boys basketball team who punched their ticket to the Regional Tournament with a 10-point win over Andress, 51-41 on Tuesday night at Bel Air High School.

Eastwood is headed to the Class 5A Regional Tournament. The Troopers upsetting No. 14 Andress in the Regional Quarterfinals 51-41. #txhshoops #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/ZOtJFTqMo9 — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) March 4, 2020

“It means a lot to me. It’s hard to find the words to describe it,” said senior guard Brandon Reyes. “As for my team, we play for each other and we have everyone’s back. We did it.”

The Troopers will play Burleson Centennial in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Snyder, needing just two wins to get back to the State Tournament in San Antonio.

“Even since the summer, I knew this group was special. It seems like they’ve met every challenge that we’ve put in front of them,” said head coach Peter Morales. “To me, it’s all about the kids.”

The Troopers are playing their best basketball at the right time, winners of their last nine games. Eastwood is 29-7 this season.