Eastwood knocks off Hanks to win first Class 5A girls wrestling state championship

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Eastwood girls wrestling team dethroned the six-time defending state champion Hanks Knights on Saturday night to clinch the school’s first Class 5A state championship.

The Troopers tallied a final total score of 125.5 points, 9.5 more than second-place Hanks, which finished with 116. Amarillo Caprock was a distant third with 60 points.

Eastwood scored a pair of individual winners in addition to its team win. At 110 pounds, Sarah Martinez defeated Hanks’ Victoria Nunez to take first place; at 128 points, the Troopers’ Angelina Prado continued the trend of Eastwood taking down Hanks as she defeated the Knights’ Angelina Baltazar. The Troopers also had a second place finisher at 119 pounds, as Alexis Montes came up just short of the individual title.

A few other wrestlers from El Paso were crowned individual champions as well. Eastlake’s Kylie Hernandez was the state champion at 95 pounds; Burges’ Kayani Ayala won it all at 148 pounds; and Parkland’s Zoe Hankins was the state champion at 185 pounds.

On the boys side, Franklin’s David Powers was the 6A runner-up at 195 pounds; the Cougars’ Adrian Rodriguez was third at 145 pounds. In Class 5A, Eastwood’s Aaron Hernandez was second at 126 pounds and the Troopers’ Trebor Moreno was third at 106 pounds.