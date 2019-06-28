Eastwood heads to State 7on7 for second time in four years

On Friday, Eastwood will make its second appearance at the Texas State 7on7 Tournament in the last four years. For a Troopers team that could be one of El Paso’s best this fall, it’s a great precursor.

“It’s good practice for the throwing aspect of our season,” said senior quarterback Christian Castaneda. “It’s good competition, we get to see dudes we don’t get to see everyday. It just helps us out for the regular season.”

In addition to the football they’ll get to play, the 10-hour trip to College Station is a chance for the Troopers to band together before the season.

“We’ll travel up there, stay together and be able to experience it together, almost more like a team bonding experience in addition to the competition we’re going to see,” said head coach Julio Lopez.

Coming off a district championship last fall, the Troopers are hoping for a repeat. A strong showing at State 7on7 will be a good measuring stick.

“It’s a big confidence booster to say we could compete with teams out there in the state. So it does say a lot,” said senior wide receiver Nathan Samaniego.

Most importantly, Eastwood isn’t just happy to be there. The Troopers have high hopes for the weekend.

“For us the goal is to win it,” Lopez said. “Why would you go up there to be in the field of 64 and be in the dance and not want to win? For us, we have every intention of getting out of pool play in the championship bracket and we have every intention of advancing through Saturday to the championship game.”

The Troopers will open their 2019 State 7on7 run on Friday at noon against Mesquite Horn.