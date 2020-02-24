Eastwood girls wrestling welcomed home with state championship in hand

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Eastwood Troopers have landed, state championship trophy in hand.

The Eastwood girls wrestling team arrived back at the El Paso International Airport on Sunday morning, fresh off their Class 5A state championship in Houston over the weekend. The Troopers tallied a final total score of 125.5 points, 9.5 more than second place Hanks, which finished with 116. It is the first time since 2013 the Knights aren’t bringing home the hardware. Amarillo Caprock was a distant third with 60 points.

It is the second team state championship for Eastwood High School this school year, joining the boys cross country team.

“This is for our community,” said Eastwood head coach Troy Douglas. “Trooper nation and the girls got it done. I’m just so happy right now.”

Eastwood scored a pair of individual winners in addition to its team win. At 110 pounds, Sarah Martinez defeated Hanks’ Victoria Nunez to take first place. At 128 points, the Troopers’ Angelina Prado continued the trend of Eastwood taking down Hanks as she defeated the Knights’ Angelina Baltazar. The Troopers also had a second place finisher at 119 pounds, as Alexis Montes came up just short of the individual title.

“I am a state champion in my weight class, but the team trophy meant so much more to me because we are the ones who work so hard every morning in the wrestling room,” said Martinez. “We support each other, we’re positive with each other and it’s nothing but love in there. That’s the family that I’m so proud of.”

A few other wrestlers from El Paso were crowned individual champions as well. Eastlake’s Kylie Hernandez was the state champion at 95 pounds, Burges’ Kayani Ayala won it all at 148 pounds and Parkland’s Zoe Hankins was the state champion at 185 pounds.

El Paso Wrestling State Medalists!

+Kylie Hernandez of Eastlake

+Kayani Ayala of Burges

+Zoe Hankins (cousin of Running back phenom, Deon Hankins) of Parkland

First ever female champs for their schools.



Eastwood girls first ever State championship! pic.twitter.com/cE5dTft3oG — 915 Wrestling (@915Wrestling) February 23, 2020

On the boys side, Franklin’s David Powers was the 6A runner-up at 195 pounds and the Cougars’ Adrian Rodriguez was third at 145 pounds. In Class 5A, Eastwood’s Aaron Hernandez finished in second place at 126 pounds and the Troopers’ Trebor Moreno came in third at 106 pounds.