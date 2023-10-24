EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a big day for El Paso cross country athletes at the UIL Region I meet on Monday in Class 5A, the trend continued on Tuesday in Class 2A, 4A and 6A.

The Eastwood and Franklin boys teams both punched tickets to state, as the Cougars finished in third place, with the Troopers coming in fourth. Eastwood’s Aidan Torres was second overall in 15:16.10 and Franklin’s Matthew Engle finished seventh in 15:22.30.

Americas’ Diego Romero, Pebble Hills’ Mark Barajas and Coronado’s Edgar Valles all qualified as individuals. Romero was eighth in a time of 15:26.20, Barajas was 14th ay 15:42.00 and Valles was 15th in time of 15:42.80.

In Class 4A, the San Elizario boys are once again going back to state thanks to a second place finish. Canyon won the regional title in 4A. The Eagles have won six of the last nine state championships and have finished in the top three nine years in a row.

Jullian Guerra led San Elizario with a fourth place finish in 16:18.79, Angel Maese was fifth at 16:40.20, Antonio Arreola was seventh at 16:58.50 and Bryan Hernandez 10th with a time of 17:04.20. Austin’s Pedro Jimenez finished 18th and is going to state and in Class 2A, Fort Hancock’s Juan Montoya finished in 14th to punch a ticket to state.

On the girls side of things in Class 6A, the Franklin girls are also going to state after finishing in fourth place overall. Emily Orr was the top finisher for the Cougars, placing fifth and Eastwood’s Adelynn Rodriguez is headed to state after placing eighth.

In Class 4A, Fabens’ Alexia Martinez earned a trip to state with a fourth-place finish in 12:26.50. San Elizario’s Kylee Pardo will join her at state after finishing 20th with a time of 13:06.50.

The state meet will be held Nov. 3-4 in Round Rock, Teas.