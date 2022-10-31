EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cash, clothing, equipment and electronics were stolen out of Eastwood High School’s locker room during the Troopers’ football game at Franklin High School last Friday night, KTSM has learned.

Multiple sources told KTSM that Eastwood returned to the Franklin track and field locker room – which doubles as the visiting team locker room for football games – after its 55-36 win over Franklin to find it had been robbed during the second half of play.

It is unknown at this time who may have perpetrated the robbery.

Shoes, electronic devices, cash, team equipment including helmets and shirts, and cell phone equipment were among the items reported to be missing. Sources estimated that the stolen items amounted to be well over $1,000 in total losses.

An official police report was filed with the El Paso Independent School District Police Department detailing the robbery. KTSM has filed an open records request with the school district to access the report but had not received it as of Monday afternoon.

By law, El Paso ISD has 10 business days to reply to open records requests.

KTSM has reached out to both El Paso ISD and Ysleta Independent School District – which oversees Eastwood – for comment. Ysleta ISD said it was cooperating with the police investigation and would not be commenting further because the investigation was open. El Paso ISD had yet to comment on the matter as of Monday afternoon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.