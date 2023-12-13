EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eastwood High School football standout Evan Minjarez established himself as one of the best football talents in the city of El Paso. Minjarez will take his talents outside the Sun City as the senior announced his commitment to attend and play at Army West Point on Wednesday.

Minjarez made the announcement on his X (formerly known as Twitter) page on Wednesday.

In 2023, Minjarez, who played quarterback for the Troopers, threw for 3,111 yards, rushed for 1,206 yards, and collected a total of 47 touchdowns on the season, 29 of them were passing touchdowns and 18 were rushing touchdowns.

Minjarez was a key piece for this year’s Eastwood team that went undefeated in District 1-6A, won the district title, and finished the season with a 9-2 overall record with two playoff wins.