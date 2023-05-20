EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two local high school 7-on-7 football squads punched their tickets to the 2023 Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament in College Station.

The Eastwood Troopers beat Coronado in the qualifying round of the El Paso 7-on-7 State Qualifiers on Saturday.

With the win, Eastwood will head to the 7-on-7 state tournament for the fifth time in the last seven years.

Eastlake also punched its ticket to the state tournament after beating Bel Air in the qualifying round. Eastlake won all four of its games on the day and shut out two of their opponents.

Back to College Station for the ⁦@Texas7on7⁩ state tournament. Great effort by our guys tonight going 4-0 while shutting out 2 opponents. Great job men proud of you. Love you guys. 🟣🟠⚪️🏈 #UFH pic.twitter.com/qnrJbVoB1q — Coach Rod (@RRodriguezJr2) May 21, 2023

The 2023 Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament will take place June 22-24 at Veterans Park in College Station.