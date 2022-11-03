EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso high school volleyball teams saw their seasons come to an end in the Area round of the UIL Playoffs on Thursday night.

In Class 6A, Eastwood fell to Keller in straight sets, 3-0. In Class 4A, Clint had its season ended by West Plains, 3-0 as well.

There’s still nine area teams alive in the playoffs, beginning Friday afternoon. Here’s a look at the remaining matchups:

Class 4A

Fabens vs. Canyon Randall, 4:30 p.m. Friday at Kermit HS

San Elizario vs. Monahans, Noon Saturday at Sul Ross State University

Irvin vs. Hereford 2 p.m. Saturday in Monahans

Class 5A

Burges vs. Lubbock Cooper 6 p.m. CST Friday , Monahans

Jefferson vs. Amarillo 5 p.m. Friday at Midland

Hanks vs. Abilene High, 5:30 p.m. Friday at Andrews HS

El Paso vs. Abilene Wylie 2 p.m. Saturday at Midland Christian

Class 6A

Coronado vs. Byron Nelson 3 p.m. Friday at Midland

Franklin vs. Boswell 6 p.m. Friday at Midland Greenwood