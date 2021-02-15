Eastwood clinches two seed in District 1-6A with win over Franklin

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On the final night of the boys high school basketball regular season in District 1-6A, the Eastwood Troopers clinched the No. 2 seed with their 43-26 win over Franklin on Monday night.

Zaid Hernandez led the Troopers with 14 points while Isaac Mora added 11 points in the win.

Americas, who is ranked No. 15 in the state of Texas, will be the No. 1 seed out of District 1-6A. Eastwood gets the No. 2 seed, followed by Eastlake as the No. 3 seed and Franklin claims the fourth and final seed out of the district. Bi-District playoffs are scheduled to tip-off throughout the state on Thursday.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.