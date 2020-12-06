Eastwood clinches outright District 1-6A championship with wild OT win over Montwood

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Eastwood’s Jesus Garcia booted through a 37-yard field goal in overtime to give the Troopers a 38-35 win over Montwood on Saturday to secure the District 1-6A championship for Eastwood.

The Troopers (7-0) led 28-14 early in the third quarter, but the Rams fought back to take a 35-28 lead in the fourth. Eastwood engineered a tying drive, then got some luck as Montwood missed a field goal that would have won the game as time expired in regulation.

“This is exactly what we needed heading into next week, this team needed to be challenged,” Eastwood head coach Julio Lopez said. “That’s a good Montwood team, but we have the district champion. I’ve told these guys all year they’re the best in the city.”

Here's @EastwoodSports celebrating winning the outright District 1-6A championship this afternoon. Troopers get Abilene in the Bi-District round.



Highlights from @EHSCoachLopez's squad's wild 38-35 OT win over Montwood at 6 and 10 on KTSM! #txhsfb #9OT pic.twitter.com/YGWuwub0GO — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 5, 2020

The Troopers will face Abilene in the Class 6A DII Bi-District playoffs next Saturday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. MT in Fort Stockton. A limited number of fans will be allowed into the stadium.

Elsewhere in District 1-6A, Eastlake overcame a 14-0 halftime deficit to take down Pebble Hills 35-34 at the SAC on Saturday. The Spartans needed a win to clinch a playoff berth, and instead their season ended in heartbreaking fashion. With Pebble Hills’ loss, Franklin snuck into the playoffs in their place.

The Falcons will host San Angelo Central at the SAC next Friday, Dec. 11, at 5:30 p.m. No fans will be allowed.

Other Bi-District playoff pairings for Class 5A and Class 6A in El Paso are below:

Class 5A, Division I

Amarillo High at El Dorado, 1 p.m. Friday at SAC

Lubbock Monterey at Del Valle, 5 p.m. Friday

Chapin at Amarillo Tascosa, TBA

Bel Air at Lubbock Coronado, 5 p.m. Friday

Class 5A, Division II

Austin at Parkland, 6 p.m. Friday

Ysleta at Burges, 6 p.m. Friday

Horizon at Irvin, 6 p.m. Friday

Canutillo at Andress, p.m. Friday

Class 6A, Division I

Montwood at Midland Lee, 6 p.m. Friday at Midland Grande Communications Stadium

Franklin at Odessa Permian, 7 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium

Class 6A, Division II

Eastwood vs. Abilene High School, Saturday 2 p.m. at Fort Stockton

San Angelo Central at Eastlake, 5:30 p.m. Friday at SAC