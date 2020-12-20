Eastwood basketball picks up Saturday sweep on hardwood

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Saturday was a great day to be a Trooper, as Eastwood’s boys and girls basketball teams picked up key District 1-6A victories.

On the boys side, the Troopers went on the road and upended rival Montwood 45-38 in a back-and-forth that went down to the final minutes. Zaid Hernandez scored 14 points and Tyleak De La Cruz added 10 for Eastwood. Marcus Herrera had 10 points for Montwood.

Final: Eastwood tops Montwood 45-38 in 1-6A boys hoops. Highlights from this one, as well as the Eastwood-Pebble Hills girls at 5 and 9 on KTSM. pic.twitter.com/nDBkCwUqLa — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 19, 2020

For the girls, Aaliyah Davis led Eastwood with 18 points in a 45-34 win over Pebble Hills. Alyssa Hutterer had 9 points for the Troopers, and Katelyn Calderon had 15 for Pebble Hills. It was Eastwood’s third victory this week.

Elsewhere on the hardwood on Saturday, the El Dorado girls defeated Horizon 42-35. Meanwhile on the boys side, Cathedral topped Riverside 44-38 and and Tornillo beat Mountain View 43-36.