Eastlake’s Uribe named Built Ford Tough Texas 6A Player of the Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the second consecutive week, a high school football player from El Paso is receiving state-wide recognition. Eastlake senior running back Elijah Uribe has been named the Built Ford Tough Texas 6A Player of the Week.

In a 59-41 district win over Eastwood last Friday, Uribe had a record-setting day, totaling eight touchdowns (school record) in the win. The senior carried the Falcons with 45 attempts for 292 yards and seven touchdowns. He also totaled 55 receiving yards on four receptions and another score. Uribe accounted for all eight of the Falcons’ touchdowns in their fifth win of the season.

“We were running the ball so well with our offensive line up front, and something we’ve learned is to get him [Uribe] touches in the redzone,” said Eastlake head coach Ruben Rodriguez. “Our gameplan was to get in the redzone and let him do his thing.”

While Uribe is getting recognized for his Week 8 performance, he has been producing at a high level all season long for the 5-1 Falcons. He has tallied 2,000 total yards and 19 touchdowns in six games this season, and has Eastlake in position for another playoff berth in District 1-6A.

“It’s a great honor to represent El Paso, but not just El Paso, it’s for my school and my community,” said Uribe. “Being able to represent them at the state level is a great honor.”

Uribe is a standout on-and-off the field. He has demonstrated leadership qualities on the football field with his teammates, but also leads by example in the classroom.

“Work ethic is at the top with him, and that’s on-and-off the field,” said Rodriguez. “He’s a 4.0 [GPA] student, he’s involved with the veterinarian program on campus, and he volunteers at different veterinarian programs across the city. He’s just a guy that you know is going to bring his best effort at whatever it is he’s doing.”

Uribe joins Chapin’s Mason Standerfer as the only two student-athletes from El Paso to take home this prestigious honor.