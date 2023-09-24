EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eastlake High School senior offensive lineman Roman Hernandez announced his commitment to UT Rio Grande Valley on Friday.

Hernandez, listed at six-foot-seven and 275 pounds, is set to join a football program that is gearing up for its first season of competition. The University of Texas System Board of Regents approved and authorized the creation of a football program for The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley last November.

Hernandez is set to be part of UTRGV’s first recruiting class. UTRGV, who will be recognized as a full member of Division I FCS in the program’s first year of competition, is expected to play its first football game as in fall of 2025.