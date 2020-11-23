Eastlake’s Ray signs with Houston track & field

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Eastlake star high jumper Makeia Ray is officially heading to the next level.

Ray signed her national letter of intent to compete in track & field at the University of Houston on Sunday. A 2019 state qualifier, Ray is ranked as the top high jumper in the state of Texas, and the fourth-best in the entire nation.

Her talents could get pushed even further once she’s competing for a Cougars’ program that is traditionally one of the best in the country.

“They have a lot to offer for me. Over in Houston, I have family there, I won’t be away from family. It’s so convenient for me especially because of the coaches there in the track team,” Ray said.

She’ll be in good hands; Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis is the head coach for the track program at Houston.

