Eastlake to name Ruben Rodriguez head football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new era of Eastlake High School football is set to begin this fall. Sources tell KTSM 9 Sports, Ruben Rodriguez will be the new head football coach and athletic coordinator at Eastlake.

SISD makes it official: Ruben Rodriguez is the new head football coach, athletic coordinator at Eastlake High School. Rodriguez will be introduced at a press conference on Wednesday morning. MORE on #KTSM9Sports at 6/10 p.m. #txhsfb — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) June 25, 2019

KTSM 9 Sports was the first to report the hire that will be made official by Socorro Independent School District [SISD] at a press conference on Wednesday. Rodriguez will be introduced to the media at that time.

Rodriguez, who has coached at Eastlake since 2010 as the offensive coordinator, takes over for JJ Calderon, who stepped down earlier this month to accept the SISD athletic director job. Calderon, along with Rodriguez, has coached the Falcons since the school began competing in varsity football in 2010.

“I’m excited and ready to get to work,” said Rodriguez in an interview with Prep1, KTSM’s media partner. “It has been a long two week of uncertainty, but we have continued with the summer weights and conditioning program. We’ve continued to have kids show up in the summer and work hard. Now that the wait is over and I have the opportunity to lead the Eastlake football program, our coaching staff will continue to focus on finishing up summer conditioning strong and get ready for the start of camp in August. I’m excited and honored to be the second head football coach at Eastlake.”

The Falcons finished the 2018 season 5-6 (2-3), but qualified for the playoffs before losing to Amarillo Caprock in the first round of the playoffs.

Since their first year as a varsity program, Rodriguez has helped guide Eastlake to a 52-30 record with two area championships, five bi-district championships, and three district titles.

Eastlake will open the 2019 season under Rodriguez on Friday, August 30 against Canutillo. The season premiere of the award-winning 9 Overtime will air on Friday, August 30 as well.