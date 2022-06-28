EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eastlake hired Ara Corbett as its new softball coach on Tuesday in a ceremony in the Falcons’ gymnasium.

Corbett has coached at Eastlake in the past and only took a break to watch his own children play sports. Now, he’s returning and hopes to lead the Falcons back to prominence.

“Similar to what I did back then, undefeated district championships, Area championships, all of that, I want the culture and excitement back and I want the girls to enjoy the game again,” Corbett said.

In a difficult District 1-6A, Corbett will try to challenge Americas, Eastwood, Montwood and others for a district title year in and year out.