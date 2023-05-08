EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Marlee Webb was one of the most successful girls basketball coaches in El Paso during stints at Chapin and Franklin and now Webb will try her hand on the east side.

Webb was introduced as the new girls basketball coach at Eastlake High School on Monday, completing her return to the Sun City after three seasons as the head coach at Austin Vandegrift.

Joining Webb in her introduction was the introduction of new cheerleading coach Deanna Larkins.

Webb coached at Franklin from 2013-2020, leading the Cougars to multiple District 1-6A championships, after doing the same thing at Chapin.

“I’ve heard so many good things about the community, the school itself and the student-athletes. I was ready to get back to my roots and to the community that basically raised me, seen me as an adult and seen me coach. It was time to get back and this was the perfect opportunity for me,” Webb said at her introduction.

Now, she’ll try to rebuild a Falcons team that won just five games and finished last in district action in 2022-23.