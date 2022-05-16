EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eleven student-athletes from Eastlake High School signed their National Letter of Intent on Monday to continue their playing career at the next level.

Ten of the signees were a part of the school’s soccer program. Five on from the boy’s soccer team and the other five from the girl’s soccer team. Per Eastlake boy’s soccer head coach Gibby Widner, the ten soccer signees set a record for the school’s soccer program.

One of those players on the girl’s team signed to continue her playing days on the pitch right in her own backyard. Clarissa Gutierrez inked her NLI to play at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).

Playing for the Miners was always a life-long goal for the senior midfielder and on Monday she saw those dreams turn into reality.

“I’ve been watching them [UTEP] since I was little so it has always been like I want to be one of them when I grow up,” said Gutierrez. “Just watching them and being able to see them play at home is a big thing for me and I wanted to do the same thing so that is why I picked UTEP.”

As of right now, Gutierrez is the fourth member on the UTEP women’s soccer team roster for next season that is from El Paso.

Here is a look at the other student-athletes from Eastlake that inked the NLI on Monday:

Girls soccer:

Deserie Herrera, Sul Ross University

Sofia Molinar, Sul Ross State University, will study criminal justice.

Lizeth Tolentino, Cisco College, will study to become a veterinarian technician.

Ximena Gonzalez, Jacksonville College, will study aerospace engineering.

Boys soccer:

Omar Gio Moran, Angelina College, will major in business.

Bryan Aguirre, Angelina College, will major in accounting.

David Garcia, Blinn College, will major in engineering.

Justin Quinonez, Sul Ross State University, will major in engineering.

Alfonso Blancas, Northwest College, will major in engineering.

Baseball:

David Gamez, Galveston College.