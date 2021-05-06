Eastlake names Jim Moreno new boys basketball head coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new era of Eastlake boys basketball is set to begin. School officials introducing Jim Moreno as the Falcons head coach on Thursday afternoon.

Eastlake is introducing Clint's Jim Moreno as its new head basketball coach in a press conference now. Moreno led the Lions to the 4A Regional Semifinals (Sweet 16) in 2019-20. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 6, 2021

No stranger to high school basketball in the Borderland, Moreno spent the past 16 years as the head coach at Clint, compiling a record of 232- 238 (106-55) and a Sweet 16 appearance in the Class 4A playoffs in 2019-20. The Lions made the playoffs in 13 of his 16 years leading the program.

Moreno will now look to carry the success he had coaching in 4A to Class 6A.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to coach at the highest level of high school basketball in El Paso,” said Moreno. “That’s something I’ve been working for my entire career and Eastlake is giving me the opportunity to do that — to reach my goal.”

Moreno takes over the Falcons program following 11-9 (8-6) season in 2020-21, a third place finish in District 1-6A.