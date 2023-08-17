EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Eastlake Falcons will aim to continue its successful ways in 2023 as the program enters its fifth year under the direction of head coach Ruben Rodriguez.

Last season, the Falcons went 6-5 overall, 5-3 in District 1-6A play, and were bi-district finalists. It was the fourth year in a row that the Falcons football team qualified for the playoffs.

In 2023, with six starters returning on offense, five starters on defense, and a total of 29 returning letterman, the Falcons have no plans to slow down and are gunning for another successful season along with a playoff appearance.

“I think the expectations for us are always the same. You know, our community expects us to be playing in the first week of the playoffs,” Eastlake High School football head coach Ruben Rodriguez. “Maybe a lot of people won’t give us as much credit as they have in the past, but the tradition, with the guys that we have coming back, has to stay the same.”

“We’re all just hungry. We all have something to prove, and we are going to go out there and give everybody our best shot.” Eastlake junior quarterback Luke Lomeli said.”

The Falcons offense will be led by Lomeli at quarterback. Lomeli started 10 games and had 1,372 passing yards and 9 passing touchdowns.

One of Lomeli’s top targets will be wide receiver Juan Solis. Solis had 18 catches for 290 yards and four touchdowns in 2022 as a freshman.

Julius Acosta (365 rushing yards in 2022) will be the go-to running back option in the backfield.

On defense, linebacker Chris Estrada and defensive lineman Logan Duran will be players to watch out for. Estrada recorded 107 tackles last year. Duran had 62 tackles and three sacks in 2022.

Eastlake will open up its 2023 season with an away game against Andress on Friday, Aug. 25.