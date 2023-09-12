EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eastlake High School introduced Matthew Taylor as its new boys basketball coach on Tuesday afternoon.

Taylor was an assistant coach for the Falcons under former head coach Jim Moreno last year, as well as at Clint in 2020 when the Lions went to the Class 4A Sweet 16. Moreno left Eastlake to move to the Austin area.

Taylor’s thinks experience working with the current Falcons’ players will help him transition to the head coaching position quickly.

“I think they know what I bring to the table as far as preparation goes. I think they believe in the systems that I’m putting in and I think they’re confident in the decisions that I make for them. These guys are ready to take this competitive level to another level,” Taylor said.

The Falcons will begin the 2023-24 regular season along with the rest of the basketball teams in town in early November.