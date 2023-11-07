EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Eastlake and El Paso High volleyball teams saw its season come to an end in the regional quarterfinals round of the UIL volleyball playoffs on Tuesday.

In Class 6A, Eastlake fell to Southlake Carroll in three sets at Lubbock Cooper High School on Tuesday.

Great season and an awesome run in the playoffs. I am very proud of our Lady Falcons and their coaches. Good luck Southlake Carroll. #TeamSISD #FTF pic.twitter.com/nrUTcCXkfS — Gilbert R . Martinez (@Eastlake_HS) November 8, 2023

Eastlake ends its 2023 season with a 25-12 overall record and a 12-4 District 1-6A record.

In Class 5A, El Paso High fell in four sets to Amarillo Tascosa at Denver City High School.

El Paso High finished the year with a 32-8 overall record and went 10-0 in District 1-5A play.

Tuesday’s playoff loss snapped a 20-match winning streak the Tigers put together.