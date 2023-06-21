EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 2023 high school football season is just around the corner. One of the biggest signs that the new year is almost here is the Texas State 7on7 Tournament.

The Tournament will be held June 22-24 at Veteran’s Park in College Station. A pair of El Paso teams punched their tickets to state in 2023: Eastlake and Eastwood.

The Troopers have been to each of the last four State 7on7 tournaments in Aggieland, while the Falcons are going for the third consecutive season. Both of them will compete in the Division I bracket, which begins play on Friday afternoon and continues on Saturday. Division II and III will get underway on Thursday and concludes action on Friday.

For Eastlake and Eastwood, going back to State 7on7 for another year is huge for their confidence entering the 2023 regular season.

“It’s a really good feeling. We try to keep the tradition going every year. When the seniors left last year they told us to get back this year and that’s what we did,” said Eastlake senior wide receiver Paul Herrera. “We’ll be playing good competition out there. If we play well, it’ll a lot of confidence and get us more prepared.”

There are 16 pools of four teams, making up a 64-team Division I bracket. Eastlake will compete in Pool M in group play on Friday, against Red Oak, Katy Tompkins and Austin Westlake. Eastwood was placed in Pool N with Lake Travis, Alvin Shadow Creek and Frisco Wakeland.

Those are by no means easy draws, but a big point of State 7on7 is to get ready for the upcoming season and that’s what the Troopers and Falcons think their pool play competition will do.

“Football is life for them and football is life for us, but they play a little bit differently than us and with a little more competition. It helps us when we come back home. It proves that we’re not El Paso Eastwood, but just Eastwood and we play the same level of football as they do,” said Eastwood senior safety Noah Padilla.

Eastlake and Eastwood will head east to College Station on Thursday. Both of them begin play in the tournament at 1:45 p.m. CT on Friday.