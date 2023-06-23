COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTSM) – The Eastlake and Eastwood football teams both fell into the consolation brackets after the first day of the State 7on7 Tournament in College Station on Friday.

Both schools were back at State 7on7 to extend long streaks of going to the tournament. The Troopers made it to Aggieland for a fourth year in a row, while the Falcons went for a third straight year.

Playing in Division 1 Pool M, Eastlake won its first game over Red Oak, 21-13, to open the day. After losing its second game to Katy Tompkins, 45-20, the Falcons battled in the third game of the afternoon against Austin Westlake.

@EHSFalconFB finishes pool play with a heartbreaker loss to Austin Westlake on the last play of the game. 35-28. Love the fight in our dudes. We get to strap it up and get back to work with some of the states best teams tomorrow morning! #UFH — COACH FRONTZ 2.0 (@CoachFrontz) June 23, 2023

Needing a win to advance to Saturday’s winner’s bracket, Eastlake went back-and-forth with Westlake for much of the game, but lost 35-28 in heartbreaking fashion, on the last play of the game. The defeat dropped the Falcons into the consolation bracket, where they will face College Park in the first round of the single-elimination bracket.

As for Eastwood, the Troopers were in the “Group of Death” in the Division 1 bracket, in Pool N with Lake Travis, Shadow Creek and Frisco Wakeland.

The action at the 7 on 7 tournament is heating up – and literally too, as the temperature has been in the mid and upper 90s! pic.twitter.com/EbEY3uLTO8 — Texas HS Football (@texashsfootball) June 23, 2023

The Troopers unfortunately went 0-3 on the day, losing to Lake Travis 48-7, Shadow Creek 20-12 and Frisco Wakeland 40-20.

Eastwood will drop into the consolation bracket as well and face McKinney in the first round of day two on Saturday morning.