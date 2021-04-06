Eastlake, Del Valle boys soccer advances to Regional Finals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — And then there were two.

Eastlake and Del Valle boys soccer both capturing wins in the Regional Semifinals (Sweet 16) to advance to the Regional Finals (Elite 8) of the UIL Texas state high school soccer playoffs on Tuesday.

In Class 6A, Eastlake scored early and often in their 4-1 win over Dallas Jesuit at Grande Communication Stadium in Midland. Gio Mora scored two goals, while Gustavo Muela and Jordan Widner netted a goal apiece for the Falcons.

West Texas ➲ Varsity 6A Boys ⚽️ Regional Semi Final Championship 🏆



Congratulations to the Eastlake Falcons on winning the 6A Regional Semi Final Championship⚽️🏆 (Region 1)



📸 @SACentralSoccer #TXHSSocPlayoffs #Prep1 pic.twitter.com/b1mC6QG9Tn — Prep1 (@Prep1USA) April 6, 2021

In Class 5A, Del Valle topped Dallas Jesuit 4-1 at Bobcat Stadium in San Angelo. Roberto Jauregui netted a pair of goals in the win, while Danny Garcia and Emilio Gil each score one goal for the Conquistadores.

West Texas ➲ Varsity 5A Boys ⚽️ Regional Semi Final Championship 🏆



Congratulations to the Del Valle Conquistadores on winning the 5A Regional Semi Final Championship⚽️🏆 (Region 1)



📸 @steph_sazo special to @Prep1usa #TXHSSocPlayoffs #Prep1 pic.twitter.com/LK2fO2cisq — Prep1 (@Prep1USA) April 6, 2021

Look for coverage throughout the week on KTSM 9 Sports as Eastlake and Del Valle continue their run through the playoffs.