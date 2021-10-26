Eastlake, Canutillo close out high school volleyball regular seasons with wins

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — While Franklin (District 1-6A), Burges (District 1-5A) and El Dorado (District 2-5A) have already wrapped up district championships, there was much to be decided in terms of playoff seeding on the final night of the high school volleyball regular season.

In District 1-6A, Eastlake took down Coronado in five sets (20-25, 27-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-10) to improve to 28-11 (11-3) on the season. The wins moves the Falcons into a tie with the Thunderbirds who are also 11-3 in district play. Eastlake and Coronado will either play a one-match playoff later this week or flip a coin to determine the No. 2 seed out of the district, which also includes a home playoff match.

Meanwhile, in District 2-5A, the playoff scenarios are even crazier. Canutillo swept Ysleta (25-15, 25-11, 25-16) to move into a three-way tie for second placed with the Indians and Hanks. All three teams are 10-4 in district play.

Eagles SWEEP 🧹 YSLETA!



🦅Top Players🦅



🏐25-15

🏐25-11

🏐25-16



🔵Ariel Barrera – 10 kills, 4 aces, 9 digs

🟠Anissa Mendez – 7 kills

🔵Mia Lerma – 7 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs

🟠Danni Perez – 3 kills, 1 ace, 1 block



9th & JV win in 2! — Canutillo High School Volleyball (@CanutilloV) October 27, 2021

The Bi-District playoffs begin next week across the state of Texas.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.