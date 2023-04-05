EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of El Paso’s best soccer teams the last few years is once again up to its old tricks.

The Eastlake boys advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third year in a row with a 3-1 win over Southlake Carroll in the Regional Quarterfinals last week.

Now, just two wins away from the Final Four, the Falcons will head to the Class 6A Regional Tournament in McKinney, Texas, on Friday to face Lake Highlands looking to finish the job.

“This team is well-connected. They’re working hard. We’ve had some top players graduate from years past but these guys have united to prove and represent the community the best way they can,” said Eastlake head coach Gibby Widner.

Eastlake will face Lake Highlands in the Regional Semifinals at 3 p.m. MT on Friday. A victory would push the Falcons into the Elite Eight for the second time in three years.