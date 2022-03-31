EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Eastlake boys soccer team has a flare for the dramatic. The Falcons punching their ticket to the Class 6A Regional Semifinals with a 3-2 win over Trinity in extra time on Wednesday in Lubbock.

Down a goal and facing elimination with 33 seconds to play in regulation, Eastlake’s Gael Barragan delivered the game-tying goal that sent the match into extra time. Playing two men up, Hector Marin then scored the game-winner to send the Falcons to the Sweet 16 of the Texas high school soccer state playoffs.

Eastlake was down 2-0 in the second half when Bryan Aguirre found the back of the net, which sparked the Falcons into scoring three unanswered goals for the win.

The Falcons, coached by Gibby Widner, will play the winner of Friday’s Plano-Allen game in the 6A Regional Semifinals. It’s Eastlake’s second straight appearance in the Sweet 16 after advancing to the Elite 8 (Regional Finals) in 2021.

High school ​soccer ​​​​​​playoff schedule, scores

Boys, Regional Quarterfinals

Class 6A

•Eastlake def. Trinity, 3-2 in extra time (Falcons advance to Regional Semifinals)

Class 5A

•Bel Air vs. Del Valle — Friday, 3 p.m. at Ysleta High School

Class 4A

•Pampa vs. San Elizario — Friday, 6 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium (Odessa, Texas)

Girls, Regional Quarterfinals

Class 4A

•Canyon vs. San Elizario — Friday, 4 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium (Odessa, Texas)

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.