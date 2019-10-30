Dumas named Built Ford Tough Player of the Week

PLANO, Texas (KTSM) – Six Texas high school football stars have been recognized in the ninth week of the 2019 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program.



Week 9 winners

Class 6-A: Aaron Dumas, Junior, Running Back, El Paso-Americas

El Paso-Americas running back Aaron Dumas had a phenomenal game with 24 carries at 381 yards. The running back scored a total of four touchdowns, helping the Trailblazers beat Pebble Hills in a 70-28 conference win. Dumas also broke the city record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season (30).



Class 5-A: Braden Hargrove, Senior, Defensive Line, Georgetown

Georgetown’s Braden Hargrove put on a defensive show against the Manor High Mustangs, resulting in a 28-14 victory for the Eagles. Some of Hargrove’s game highlights included: one solo tackle, three assisted tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one interception return for a touchdown, three blocked punts, and three pancake blocks on special offensive plays.



Class 4-A: Tucker Bridwell, Senior, Quarterback, Pampa

Pampa quarterback Tucker Bridwell played an outstanding game in a key victory over the Hereford Whitefaces to start district. Bridwell finished the game 14/18 for 435 yards and five touchdowns through the air. He added another score on the ground to end the night with six touchdowns.



Class 3-A: Jakobie Craver, Senior, Running Back, Daingerfield

In a 56-35 win over the Waskom Wildcats, Daingerfield running back Jakobie Craver carried 15 times for 262 yards and had four touchdowns. Craver also had 34 kick return yards and one receiving touchdown for 21 yards.



Class 2-A: JT Anthony, Senior, Quarterback, Bremond

As quarterback for Bremond, JT Anthony had an outstanding performance with 41 carries for 373 yards and six touchdowns. Anthony was 3/5 in passing for 71 yards. He also had 10 tackles and two for a loss. Punting out of endurance, the senior punted one for 70 yards to flip the field. In the past two weeks, Anthony has had 12 rushing touchdowns and one passing. The quarterback is on the list with some big names in Bremond’s football history of all-time single game rushing leaders.



Private: Kodi Lee, Senior, Running Back, Texas School for the Deaf

The Texas School for the Deaf Rangers beat out San Marcos Academy, 21-0. A huge contributor for this victory was running back Kodi Lee. The senior had 39 carries at 270 yards and three touchdowns.

