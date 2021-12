EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school basketball season is beginning to heat up. For the girls, district play tipped-off on Friday night across the city. KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action, as Franklin and Socorro scored opening night wins respectively.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.