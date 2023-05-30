EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Del Valle football star Shelton Fuller is grabbing the attention of some Division I college football programs.

A day after receiving his first Division I offer from UTSA, the soon-to-be junior garnered his first Power 5 offer from Texas Tech.

After a great conversation with @jkbtjc_53 I am blessed to say I have received my first power 5 offer from Texas Tech @DVFootballOFOD @ContrerasDVOFOD pic.twitter.com/RHGmq0WVsA — Manny Fuller (@Manny_Fuller10) May 30, 2023

In the 2022-23 season, Fuller rushed for 435 yards on 37 carries in eight games played. Fuller also found the end zone eight times. Fuller proved he can be a threat in the air too. He had seven catches for 113 yards and one touchdown catch.