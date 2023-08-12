EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Del Valle High School football standout Manny Fuller continues to grab the attention of Division I college football programs across the country.

On Saturday, Fuller announced on social media that he received an offer from the University of Houston.

Third FBS DI offer for the @DVFootballOFOD standout. https://t.co/rsdCdebhez — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) August 12, 2023

Fuller now has three FBS Division I offers as he is set to enter his junior year of high school. Fuller currently holds offers from Texas Tech and UTSA.

In the 2022-23 season, as a sophomore running back, Fuller rushed for 435 yards on 37 carries and had 8 rushing touchdowns in eight games played. Fuller proved he can be a threat in the air too. He had seven catches for 113 yards and one touchdown catch.

On the other side of the ball, Fuller made 17 tackles and had one interception as a defensive back.

3rd offer for Del Valle RB Manny Fuller, who is my pick to have a massive breakout year in 2023. He’s also got offers from UTSA and Texas Tech. #txhsfb https://t.co/IBoCTkg90k — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 12, 2023

Fuller is expected to take his game to another level as he will enter his junior year of high school at Del Valle.