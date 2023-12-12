EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The all-time winningest coach in Texas high school soccer history is officially hanging up his whistle.

Del Valle boys soccer coach Bruce Reichman announced his retirement from the Conquistadores program on Tuesday, after leading Del Valle for the last 37 years and getting inducted in the El Paso Athletics Hall of Fame in the process. His last day at the school will be Dec. 20.

Reichman started the soccer program at Del Valle in 1986-87, eventually winning a state-record 710 matches and two state championships in 2005 and 2008. He also had six total trips to the Final Four, most recently in 2021.

Del Valle also re-named its field after Reichman a few years ago to honor one of the greatest coaches in any sport that El Paso has ever seen.

According to the El Paso Times, Alex Anoveros will take over as the head coach of the varsity program after seven years with the junior varsity.