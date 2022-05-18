EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There are only two Borderland high school baseball teams still remaining in the UIL playoffs; both of them hail from El Paso’s Lower Valley.

Del Valle and Riverside hold that honor, the Conquistadores in Class 5A and the Rangers in Class 4A. Del Valle punched its ticket to the Regional Quarterfinals for the first time since 2015 last weekend with a two-game sweep of Lubbock Coronado in the Area round.

The Conquistadores (26-6) did it with some great pitching and fielding and timely hitting. The Area round victory earned them a spot in the Round of 32 against what will be a tough Abilene Wylie team that dispatched El Dorado in two games in the Area round, 8-1 and 17-6.

“We’ve come this far like I told them, let’s not stop now,” said Del Valle head coach John Beard. “Just keep going out to compete, leave it out there on the line. We always tell them to go play to win, don’t play ‘not to lose.'”

If Del Valle can take down Wylie (23-5), they would clinch a berth in the Regional Semifinals (Class 5A Sweet 16) for the first time in program history.

“It would be amazing. We’d be making history so it would be really cool to do something like that to bring it back for El Paso and for Del Valle,” said Conquistadores senior first baseman Sonny Licon.

Del Valle and Abilene Wylie will begin their three-game playoff series on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Monahans. Game two is Friday at 11 a.m., with game three to follow immediately after, if necessary.