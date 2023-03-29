EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Del Valle football standout Shelton Fuller received his first collegiate offer from Division I squad UTSA on Wednesday.

Fuller made the announcement on his social media pages. The junior-to-be is a rising standout in the Class of 2025 and added his name to the list of El Paso players that have received offers from Division I programs.

After a great conversation with @CoachTimYoder @Coach_Griffin_ I have received my first offer from UTSA‼️ pic.twitter.com/zHOshhk9J8 — Shelton Fuller (@ThaGreatFuller) March 29, 2023

Fuller played on both sides of the ball for Del Valle in 2022, starring both offensively and defensively. He featured as a running back and a wide receiver, accounting for nine total touchdowns.

Defensively, Fuller racked up 17 tackles and had an interception. He’s hoping to build on his strong sophomore season in the fall of 2023 and see his recruiting profile expand to include other Division I teams.